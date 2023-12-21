Veery Capital LLC Sells 2,303 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Veery Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 3.3% of Veery Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

VWO stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,003,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,966,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.33.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.