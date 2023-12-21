Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 903 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,086 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.25.

Union Pacific stock opened at $237.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.32. The stock has a market cap of $144.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $245.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.90%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

