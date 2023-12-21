Venture Visionary Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $61,621,000. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Bay Rivers Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,538,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 890,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,346,000 after acquiring an additional 27,367 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $81.13 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.12 and a 200 day moving average of $77.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2613 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.