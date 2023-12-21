Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $20.20 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,133 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.2% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $68.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $100.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.42. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

