Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $36.87 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 2.2% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $36,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $154.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.62 and a 200-day moving average of $146.83. The company has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $158.25.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

