Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 535 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $442.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $109.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $446.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $445.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on LMT

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.