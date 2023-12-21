Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Sold by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Veritiv makes up approximately 0.7% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Veritiv during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 1,390.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Price Performance

Shares of VRTV remained flat at $169.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Veritiv Co. has a one year low of $101.50 and a one year high of $170.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 4.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Veritiv in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Veritiv

(Free Report)

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.

