Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Stock Position Raised by Nepsis Inc.

Nepsis Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,018,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,665 shares during the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery accounts for 3.4% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $11,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,030,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,983,000 after buying an additional 8,495,066 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the second quarter worth $152,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 16.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,240,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,337,000 after buying an additional 1,170,924 shares during the period. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on WBD. UBS Group decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of WBD stock opened at $11.66 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

