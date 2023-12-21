Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 350,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,844 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $32,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at $693,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.07.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $120.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $47.91 and a 12-month high of $124.31. The firm has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 2.47.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,436. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,911,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 636,009 shares of company stock valued at $76,313,890 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

