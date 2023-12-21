Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $30.33 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 434,413 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 27,096 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $30,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,877,387 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,862,804,000 after acquiring an additional 855,269 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,325,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,607,886,000 after purchasing an additional 363,384 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,425,416,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.94.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $77.24 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $99.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

