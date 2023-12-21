Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 637,302 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 1,285,339 shares.The stock last traded at $9.99 and had previously closed at $9.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WB. Citigroup reduced their price target on Weibo from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com cut Weibo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Weibo from $18.00 to $14.60 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Weibo from $24.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Benchmark cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.52.

Get Weibo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WB

Weibo Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.69.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Weibo had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $442.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weibo

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 88.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Weibo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Weibo by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Weibo by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Weibo by 10,618.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. 29.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Weibo

(Get Free Report)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.