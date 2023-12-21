Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $95.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MU. Mizuho upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.22.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $5.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.12. The stock had a trading volume of 15,066,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,111,787. The company has a market capitalization of $92.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.42. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $86.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $477,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,745,359.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 231,390 shares of company stock valued at $17,647,573. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,229,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,410,412,000 after acquiring an additional 305,860 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 68.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 8,336.6% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,732,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $117,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,262 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Micron Technology by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,182,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

