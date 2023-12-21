Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Declares Dividend of $0.25

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.2536 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTSHF opened at $20.52 on Thursday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 52 week low of $16.57 and a 52 week high of $24.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average is $20.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on WTSHF shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Westshore Terminals Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. CIBC cut their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

