Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Chairman Sells $15,172.64 in Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $15,172.64. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 936,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,118,079.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ WLFC opened at $47.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.02. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $65.19. The company has a market cap of $302.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.03.
Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $105.75 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.
Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.
