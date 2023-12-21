Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Chairman Sells $15,172.64 in Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $15,172.64. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 936,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,118,079.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ WLFC opened at $47.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.02. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $65.19. The company has a market cap of $302.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $105.75 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 1.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 4.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 91.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

