WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Sees Large Volume Increase

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 216,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 409,817 shares.The stock last traded at $28.42 and had previously closed at $28.24.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average is $27.72.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XSOE. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 3.5% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 1.8% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 5.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 13,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 20.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 4.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (XSOE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of emerging market companies, excluding state-owned enterprises. XSOE was launched on Dec 10, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

