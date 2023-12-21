X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.37

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.37 and last traded at $24.34, with a volume of 18208 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.06.

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.05.

Get X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. White Pine Investment CO increased its position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 486,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after buying an additional 10,654 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,493,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 455.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 3,327.3% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 416,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,701,000 after buying an additional 404,369 shares in the last quarter.

About X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of developed country stocks, ex-North America, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDEF was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.