YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.82

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.82 and last traded at $18.33, with a volume of 1156257 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on YPF shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.50 to $17.10 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 1.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average of $13.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.89.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.20. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of YPF Sociedad Anónima

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YPF. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 58,292.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,279,057 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,154 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 11,823,432 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $144,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,105 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,394 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,673 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,830,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 653,516 shares during the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

