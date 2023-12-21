Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Zai Lab’s FY2023 earnings at ($3.29) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.27) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zai Lab from $82.47 to $73.34 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.50 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.56.

ZLAB stock opened at $28.84 on Monday. Zai Lab has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.23. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 114.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $69.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.12 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Zai Lab will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zai Lab news, insider Joshua L. Smiley bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $119,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,757.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Joshua L. Smiley purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $119,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,757.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joshua L. Smiley acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.93 per share, for a total transaction of $134,650.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,527 shares in the company, valued at $445,072.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Zai Lab by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the second quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

