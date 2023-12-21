Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG) Insider Sells £20,001.59 in Stock

Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG – Get Free Report) insider Richard Williams sold 11,977 shares of Zegona Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.11), for a total value of £20,001.59 ($25,296.05).
Zegona Communications Stock Down 1.7 %
Zegona Communications stock opened at GBX 175 ($2.21) on Thursday. Zegona Communications plc has a 52 week low of GBX 30.25 ($0.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 178 ($2.25). The firm has a market cap of £1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.00 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 98.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 59.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22.
