Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG) Insider Sells £20,001.59 in Stock

Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG – Get Free Report) insider Richard Williams sold 11,977 shares of Zegona Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.11), for a total value of £20,001.59 ($25,296.05).

Zegona Communications Stock Down 1.7 %

Zegona Communications stock opened at GBX 175 ($2.21) on Thursday. Zegona Communications plc has a 52 week low of GBX 30.25 ($0.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 178 ($2.25). The firm has a market cap of £1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.00 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 98.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 59.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22.

Zegona Communications Company Profile

Zegona Communications plc focuses on investing in telecommunications, media, and technology businesses in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

