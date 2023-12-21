ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Gap Up to $10.01

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.01, but opened at $10.55. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 2,002,628 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $6.20 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.41). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 77.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 12.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 898,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after buying an additional 99,477 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 7.0% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

