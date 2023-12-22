10,267 Shares in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Acquired by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,267 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Scoggin Management LP purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,134,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 56.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,824,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $762,065,000 after acquiring an additional 12,907,622 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter worth approximately $5,245,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 21.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 107,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 19,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter worth approximately $12,342,000. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE UBS opened at $30.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.90. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $30.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.30). UBS Group had a net margin of 52.89% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UBS. BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

