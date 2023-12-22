10,582 Shares in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT) Bought by Key Bridge Compliance LLC

Key Bridge Compliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BALT. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 34,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 40,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period.

BALT opened at $28.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.03.

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

