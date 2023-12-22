13,700 Shares in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Acquired by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,700 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 401.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 390,616 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 312,714 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 880.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,687,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 126.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 102,129 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 56,983 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 22,926,252 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $137,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.91.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.38. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $7.69.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 62.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

