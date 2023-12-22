1,515,174 Shares in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,515,174 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,440,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.20% of Transocean as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Transocean by 446.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,996 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Transocean during the second quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 38.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RIG shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Transocean from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.80.

RIG opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Transocean Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $8.88.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.14). Transocean had a negative net margin of 44.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

