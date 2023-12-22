1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $56.04

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.04 and last traded at $56.04, with a volume of 19384 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on 1st Source in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

1st Source Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average of $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $93.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 26.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

1st Source Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1st Source

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCE. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in 1st Source during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in 1st Source by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in 1st Source by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in 1st Source during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

