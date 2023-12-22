248 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Bought by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 309.5% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.85.

Linde Price Performance

LIN opened at $409.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $395.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.25. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $302.17 and a 1 year high of $434.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

