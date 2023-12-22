35,125 Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Acquired by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 48,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 474.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 244,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 202,314 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,723,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 7,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,916,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,039,045. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $18.38 and a 12-month high of $23.94.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.