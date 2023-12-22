525 Shares in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Purchased by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the first quarter worth about $93,742,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its position in Futu by 48.2% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 4,520,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,013 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Futu by 4,000.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,015,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 991,074 shares during the period. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in Futu during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,098,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Futu by 360.4% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 729,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,003,000 after purchasing an additional 571,214 shares during the period. 20.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FUTU. Bank of America upgraded Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.15 to $62.80 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Futu from $62.90 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Futu from $64.80 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.47.

Futu Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $53.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.09. Futu Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $35.91 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 43.99%. The company had revenue of $338.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.72 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

