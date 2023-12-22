6,955 Shares in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Bought by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upbound Group in the 2nd quarter worth $2,057,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Upbound Group during the third quarter worth about $424,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upbound Group in the third quarter valued at about $333,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upbound Group Stock Performance

Shares of UPBD opened at $33.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.73 and a 52-week high of $36.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 242.16 and a beta of 1.82.

Upbound Group Increases Dividend

Upbound Group ( NASDAQ:UPBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Upbound Group had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The company had revenue of $979.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.46 million. Equities research analysts predict that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Upbound Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Upbound Group’s payout ratio is 1,057.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Upbound Group from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Insider Activity at Upbound Group

In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 988 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.61 per share, with a total value of $27,278.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,898.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc, an omni-channel platform company, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

