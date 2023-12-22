8,725 Shares in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Bought by Key Bridge Compliance LLC

Key Bridge Compliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,725 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $634,357,000 after acquiring an additional 356,265 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,188,292 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $162,284,000 after acquiring an additional 16,707 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,179,018 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $127,778,000 after acquiring an additional 691,952 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,171,055 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $128,092,000 after acquiring an additional 301,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,849,617 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $112,364,000 after acquiring an additional 54,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

NYSE:NEP opened at $30.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $20.17 and a 52-week high of $77.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average of $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.8675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.35%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 260.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on NEP. Guggenheim reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $62.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.