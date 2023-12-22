8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) CEO Samuel C. Wilson Sells 46,840 Shares

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) CEO Samuel C. Wilson sold 46,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $165,345.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,667,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
8X8 Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.34. The firm has a market cap of $430.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.40.
8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 7.90% and a negative return on equity of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of 8X8 from $4.00 to $3.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Craig Hallum raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 8X8 from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.86.
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.
