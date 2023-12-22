ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AEY opened at $2.35 on Monday. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 103.61% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ADDvantage Technologies Group
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.