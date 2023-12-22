ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEY opened at $2.35 on Monday. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 103.61% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Planning grew its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

