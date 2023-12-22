Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,012,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $1,020,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock opened at $600.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $583.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $537.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $633.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,522 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

