Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Lowered to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $15.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Affirm from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Affirm from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush reissued an underperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Affirm from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Affirm from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of AFRM opened at $47.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average is $21.61. Affirm has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $51.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.65). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 52.58%. The company had revenue of $496.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Affirm will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $116,321,771.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,592,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,748,778.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Affirm by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Affirm by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Articles

