Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Sells $189,904.00 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) Director Jerry C. Jones sold 2,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $189,904.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Agilysys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $84.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.11 and a 200-day moving average of $74.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.58 and a beta of 0.83. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.00 and a 52 week high of $91.61.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $58.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.80 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on AGYS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilysys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth about $44,630,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,559,000 after purchasing an additional 389,710 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,814,000 after purchasing an additional 369,780 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,976,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 2,224.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 272,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,460,000 after purchasing an additional 260,492 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Featured Stories

