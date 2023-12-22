Aion (AION) Market Capitalization Tops $2.26 Million

Aion (AION) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $852.97 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00120457 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00036067 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00025555 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003443 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002176 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 56.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

