Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 84.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB stock opened at $142.09 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $154.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $92.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 13,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total transaction of $1,886,301.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,146,525.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $11,253,170.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,562,715 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,122,971.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 13,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total value of $1,886,301.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,146,525.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 837,396 shares of company stock worth $114,276,032 in the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

