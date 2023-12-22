Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $36.00. The stock had previously closed at $32.02, but opened at $32.96. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Alcoa shares last traded at $33.81, with a volume of 1,379,171 shares.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on Alcoa from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.01). Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.11%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

