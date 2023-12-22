Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BABA. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.20.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of BABA stock opened at $76.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $193.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.11 and a 200-day moving average of $86.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $70.08 and a 1-year high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

