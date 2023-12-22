Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.37 and last traded at $26.30. Approximately 61,087 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 197,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.

AOSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $712.69 million, a P/E ratio of -80.16 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.28.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $180.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. Research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $750,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,337,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,569,902.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 525.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

