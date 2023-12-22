Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

ALTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

In related news, major shareholder Gc Investments Llc sold 14,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $1,038,312.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder Gc Investments Llc sold 14,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $1,038,312.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $131,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,358.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 226,766 shares of company stock valued at $16,504,884. Insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at $11,234,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,346 shares of the software’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at $758,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 365,605 shares of the software’s stock valued at $27,727,000 after acquiring an additional 10,466 shares during the period. Finally, Riposte Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,722,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $74.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.89 and a 200 day moving average of $68.77. Altair Engineering has a 12 month low of $43.68 and a 12 month high of $78.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -355.74, a PEG ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.50 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Altair Engineering will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

