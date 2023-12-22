Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells $370,600.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $370,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jrs Investments Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 16th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total value of $326,150.00.

Shares of ALTR opened at $74.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.74, a PEG ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.77. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $43.68 and a one year high of $78.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.50 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 11,300,457 shares of the software’s stock worth $706,957,000 after purchasing an additional 126,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,727,942 shares of the software’s stock worth $358,340,000 after acquiring an additional 179,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock worth $314,217,000 after purchasing an additional 339,610 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,409,511 shares of the software’s stock worth $150,739,000 after acquiring an additional 40,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,130,550 shares of the software’s stock worth $132,570,000 after buying an additional 137,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

