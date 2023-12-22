Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Alteryx from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. William Blair began coverage on Alteryx in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their target price on Alteryx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alteryx has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $47.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $70.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 0.51.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.24 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 187.36% and a negative net margin of 31.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alteryx will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alteryx

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 431.8% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,350,000 after buying an additional 202,990 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Alteryx by 584.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,651,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,065 shares in the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alteryx by 75.0% during the second quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 477,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 204,795 shares in the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alteryx in the first quarter valued at about $1,765,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Alteryx by 41.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

