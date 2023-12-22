Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.59.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $153.84 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $155.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.71, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,316 shares in the company, valued at $69,443,977.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,329 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,853. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 5,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,350,832,000 after buying an additional 32,038,029 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 30,367 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 88,604 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

