AMCIL Limited (ASX:AMH) Insider Buys A$101,400.00 in Stock

AMCIL Limited (ASX:AMH – Get Free Report) insider Paula Dwyer bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.01 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$101,400.00 ($68,053.69).

AMCIL Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

AMCIL Company Profile

Amcil Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily manages separate client focused equity portfolios for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in growth and value stocks of large cap and small cap companies to create its portfolios. Amcil Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

