Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.55.

Amedisys Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $95.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,365.05, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.92. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $69.36 and a 12-month high of $106.01.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $556.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.23 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amedisys

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its position in Amedisys by 239.5% during the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,144,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $106,850,000 after buying an additional 807,000 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amedisys during the second quarter worth approximately $64,483,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amedisys by 269.7% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 850,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,426,000 after buying an additional 620,386 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Amedisys by 67.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,844,000 after buying an additional 386,411 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Amedisys by 222.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,939,000 after buying an additional 329,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

