Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ameren from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ameren from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Ameren from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.33.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $72.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.79 and a 200 day moving average of $79.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. Ameren has a 12 month low of $69.71 and a 12 month high of $91.18.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at $15,373,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,993.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at $15,373,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Ameren by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 218.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

