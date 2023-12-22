American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Hits New 1-Year High at $56.09

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.09 and last traded at $56.02, with a volume of 152529 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEL

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.77. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $266.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of American Equity Investment Life

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 5,296.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,669,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,328 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,649,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,012,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $35,057,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.