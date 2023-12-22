American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Acquired by Vanderbilt University

Vanderbilt University increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMH. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 255,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,597,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,037,000 after acquiring an additional 134,931 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 16.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after acquiring an additional 34,401 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,677.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $915,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,677.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $249,892.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,996.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

NYSE:AMH traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.12. 62,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,309. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 84.62%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.