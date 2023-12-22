American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Lifted to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $83.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $72.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American International Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.33.

Get American International Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AIG

American International Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AIG stock opened at $66.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. American International Group has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $67.78.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American International Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in American International Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 111,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,794,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,149 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.